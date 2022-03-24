Bihar IT at Convergence India Expo to attract investors

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, is taking part in the 29th Convergence India Expo, which is being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from March 23-25, 2022, and organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group.

The hi-tech and vibrant stall of the Department of Information Technology drew a strong pull of curious visitors reflecting Bihar's digital transformation.

The primary goal of participation is to encourage investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, and budding entrepreneurs to invest in Bihar's information technology sector.

The IT Department stall visually demonstrated Bihar's vision of good governance and how e-governance has created new opportunities for investors to come and invest in Bihar's IT sector. Additionally, it demonstrated how Bihar's 2017 Startup Policy and Industrial Investment Promotion Policy will pave way for investors and entrepreneurs to establish profitable and sustainable businesses in the state.

"In the future, we will provide customised support to MSMEs and establish companies in the IT sector. We plan to build IT towers in Dak Bangla and Bandar Bagicha area of Patna. In the long run, we intend to build an IT City and an IT Park in Rajgir and Bihar", Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary for the Department of Information Technology said.

The Minister for the Department of Information Technology Jibesh Kumar will grace the event as a guest of honour on March 25.