Birbhum killings: Congress delegation prevented from entering Bogtui village ahead of Mamata's visit

By PTI

KOLKATA/RAMPURHAT: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Thursday prevented from entering West Bengal's Bogtui village, where eight people including three women and two children were burnt alive earlier this week.

The Congress leader in Lok Sabha and other party members were stopped at Sriniketan More near the village in Birbhum district, and they sat on the road and staged a demonstration demanding that they be allowed to visit the village and meet the kin of the deceased.

"We cannot allow him (Chowdhury) to visit Bogtui as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at the village shortly. We cannot take any chance with the law and order situation, which is presently under control. We fear that his visit may disturb the peace," a senior district police officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, also reached the village.

Meanwhile, senior police officers met villagers who had fled Bogtui following the carnage and assured them of full security.

Around 69 people of five families had fled to neighbouring villages following the incident, another police officer said.

"Senior police officers have spoken to them and assured them of full security. Most of them have started returning. The chief minister may meet some of them during her visit," he added.