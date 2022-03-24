'Biswa Bangla' logo to appear on Bengal school uniform belongs to government, not Trinamool: Mamata

By PTI

KOLKATA: The logo which will feature on the new common uniform of all state-run schools belongs to the West Bengal government and not the ruling Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The Biswa Bangla logo will prove that the dress was provided by the state government, she said.

The authorities have decided that all government and government-aided schools of West Bengal will have a common uniform in blue and white colour scheme, and the dress will feature the 'Biswa Bangla' logo of the state government, sparking a controversy.

Currently, each school has its own colour-coded uniform.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Banerjee said, "This (the new uniform) is not for private schools but those run by the state government. We provide the dress free of cost. The logo will prove that the uniform has been given by the state government," Banerjee said.

If it was in Delhi, they would have used their photographs on the uniform, she said without elaborating.

Though the Biswa Bangla logo would be there, state-run schools will be free to use their own badges, the chief minister said at a government programme here.

"This is a brand of the government. Someone went to the court and said that it is a logo of the TMC. I do not want to comment on the court matter," she said.

Banerjee said she had drawn the logo and given it to the state government following proper legal steps.

"Most of the logos of the state government have been created by me. I have not taken any money for that," she said.

On Sunday, the state education department had issued a circular stating that students from pre-primary to class eight in all state-run schools will wear the new uniform.

At the event organised by the departments of women and child development and social welfare, the chief minister launched an expansion programme of the Widow Pension Scheme.

Currently, more than 13 lakh women are covered under the widow pension scheme, with each woman receiving Rs 1,000 directly in their bank accounts at the beginning of every month.

Banerjee said eight lakh more women would be benefited from the expansion.

"I had launched the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme because people had lost much due to their (Centre's) demonetisation programme. Till today, at least 1.75 crore women in West Bengal have been enrolled under this scheme," she said.

Lakshmir Bhandar scheme provides a monthly allowance to women heads of families.

The CM said that over 2.33 crore people have been brought under the Swasthya Sathi scheme while 77 lakh girls have been benefited from the Kanyashree scheme.

Swasthya Sathi is the state government's health insurance programme while Kanyashree is a conditional cash transfer scheme for girl students.

At the programme, Banerjee directed the councillors present there to ensure that funds meant for the common people under the scheme reach them.