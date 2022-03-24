STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI lodged more than 2000 cases of corruption against over 3000 civil servants in 5 years

The charges against the civil servants named in the cases were generally of being directly or indirectly involved in corruption and gratifications.

Published: 24th March 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over two thousand cases of corruption were registered against more than three thousand civil servants in the last five years by the Central Bureau of Investigation, in pursuance of the government's commitment to 'zero tolerance' against corruption and bribery practices in governance and administrative services.

According to official information shared by the minister of state Dr. Jitendra Singh recently in the Rajya Sabha, 2,370 cases related to corruption and bribery were registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against 3,730 civil and public servants between 2017 and 2021 in the country. 632 cases were registered against 1142 civil and public servants in 2017 followed by 460 cases against 867 in 2018, 396 cases against 607 in 2019,425 cases against 565 civil servants in 2020, and 457 cases against 549 civil or public servants in 2021.

Of the above, corruption cases or departmental inquiries are pending against only 27 senior civil servants, who are still in service, including 6 who are currently under suspension. Only 24 senior civil servants were arrested during the course of the investigation of the aforesaid corruption and bribery cases.

According to official information, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheets against 112 officers including 76 officers, who are still in service, during the period from January 1 in 2018 to October 2021.

