CBI working with international counterparts to bring back fugitives: Director Jaiswal

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is taking all-out efforts and working closely with international agencies to geo-locate Indian fugitives and bring them back in connection with serious offences like involvement in international terror networks and organized crimes.

"The challenges, posed by online radicalization, international terror network and organized crimes, transnational crimes, cyber-enabled financial crimes and others, require very coordinated and parallel actions. We are working very closely with international law enforcement agencies to geo locate criminals, fugitives and for their return to India", said CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal speaking at 8th one-day Interpol Liaison Officers' conference.

He said that the Central Bureau of Investigation has substantial experience in investigating complex crimes with international linkages and is also making all-out efforts to secure foreign located evidences. He also emphasized that CBI has been coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to target cyber-enabled financial crimes and take substantial action to combat the menace of online child sexual exploitation.

"A series of global networks of child sexual exploitation have been dismantled successfully in the recent past. The Interpol channels have been used to share information for parallel action across the globe in different countries", he said.

Jaiswal also added that the CBI is currently engaged in coordinating action on maritime crime, environmental crime, human trafficking and action on transnational organized crime.

"CBI as a National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol in India has been proactively stepping up operational support to law enforcement agencies with regard to tracking and locating criminals overseas and sharing international inputs of crime with States", he said.

The CBI director at 8th ILOs conference dwelt upon the agency's performance. The ILOs conference was organised by the International Police Cooperation Unit of CBI.

Jaiswal further said that digital evidence is getting primacy for successful investigation and prosecution of criminal offences.