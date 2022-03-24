Houses for poor on land freed from mafia, says CM Shivraj as he takes his ‘Bulldozer Mama’ avatar seriously

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is quite serious about his ‘Bulldozer Mama’ avatar. On completing two years in office in his fourth tenure on Wednesday, Chouhan announced that houses for poor will be built on the land freed from goons and mafia in the last two years.

“About 21,000 acres public land encroached by goons and mafia has been freed across the state in last two years. Houses for the poor will be built on this land,” Chouhan announced.

The properties of people involved in oppressing the poor and women “will face bulldozers”, the CM thundered while talking to reporters after participating in a bulldozer parade taken out by BJP MLA from Bhopal.

“Normal punishment is not adequate for those who cast an evil eye on daughters, mothers and sisters. Those who oppress the poor and grab the land, get out of jail on bail. We will teach such criminals a lesson,” he said.

According to official statistics, between April 2020 and February 28 this year, 21,212 acres of public land encroached by the goons and land sharks were freed.

Over 750 cases were registered against 2,450 accused and the National Security Act (NSA) invoked against 188 goons for squatting on public land.

Lauding efforts of the government machinery during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM said MP has to become number one state in law and order.

“Goons, mafia and anti-socials have already been identified in many districts, now we’ve to crush them mercilessly.”

Dacoits, naxalites and SIMI terrorists active in the state have already been eliminated. In future also, those who play with the law will not be spared in the state, he maintained.

