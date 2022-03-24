STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India slams OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

The strong reaction by the Ministry of External Affairs came a day after the OIC at its foreign ministerial meeting in Pakistan criticised India for its policy on Kashmir.

Published: 24th March 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said references made to it at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad were based on "falsehoods and misrepresentation".

The strong reaction by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the OIC at its foreign ministerial meeting in Pakistan criticised India for its policy on Kashmir.

"The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was referring to media queries on references made to India in the resolutions adopted at the OIC meeting.

"References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," Bagchi said.

"Nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation," he said.

