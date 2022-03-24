STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi meets MPs of Bihar and Jharkhand over breakfast

It is learnt that the PM spoke about BJP’s success in recent Assembly elections and briefed them about the possible impact of the victory.

Published: 24th March 2022

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting over breakfast with BJP MPs from Bihar and Jharkhand on Wednesday. Around 25 MPs attended the meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence.

He explained how the party won the confidence of the people in those states. He also instructed the MPs on how to work. 

Sources said that BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and RK Singh, Union Ministers of State Annapurna Devi and Nishikant Dubey were also present.

Speaking after the meeting, Bihar MP Pradeep Singh said the PM shared details of the party’s victory in the recent elections.

Sources added that the PM is likely to meet party MPs from all states one by one. Recently, he interacted with MPs from the North-east, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

One MP who attended the meeting told this daily that Modi shared his experience and offered suggestions.

After he spoke, some of the MPs presented details of what they have done in their constituencies.

There was a group photo session after the meeting. Sources said Nadda did not speak at the meeting.

