MP: Man puts three puppies in sack, drags them on road in Indore; one dead, case filed

By PTI

INDORE: An FIR was registered against a man on Wednesday for allegedly putting three stray puppies roaming near his residence in Indore in a sack and dragging them to some distance, leading to the death of one of the canines and leaving another seriously injured, police said on Wednesday.

A complaint was filed by animal rights activist Priyanshu Jain in Lasudia police station after the video of the incident, which occurred on March 19, went viral on social media.

The accused is identified as Suyash Thakur, an official said, adding that an FIR was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act but no arrest is made.

Thakur allegedly put three puppies in a sack, dragged them to a distance and dumped them at the Gyanshila square where one of them was found dead, the other seriously injured while the third one is missing, the official said quoting the complaint.