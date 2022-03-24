STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 182.51 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Published: 24th March 2022

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 182.51 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 88 lakh (88,13,578) vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years, it added.

Over 26 lakh (26,50,337) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

More than 2.22 crore (2,22,56,496) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged above 60 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 last year.

The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The country began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs, FLWs and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10. The inoculation of children aged 12-14 years started from March 16.

