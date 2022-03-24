STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polls still away, J&K parties start promising freebies and populist measures

J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina while addressing party workers in the border district of Rajouri announced that if voted to power, the BJP government would give free electricity and water to the poor.

Published: 24th March 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Even as the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is still seven to eight months away, political parties have begun announcing populist measures to garner support.

J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina while addressing party workers in the border district of Rajouri announced that if voted to power, the BJP government would give free electricity and water to the poor in J&K.

He also announced that Rs 1,000 would be given every month to women of poor families.

“We will also give a monthly stipend to educated boys and girls of J&K,” Raina said. 

He claimed the BJP would form the next government in J&K and the next CM would be from the saffron party.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, too, announced sops for people if his party is voted to power.

Bukhari, an influential businessman, announced that if his party is voted to power, it would restore the half yearly Durbar Move.

The 148-year-old practice ended last year after the L-G administration decided against continuing the practice.

Bukhari said if voted to power, Apni Party government will provide free power during both winter and summer.

“We will also increase health insurance from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and safeguard the rights of locals in employment, resources and other sectors,” he said. Other political parties are yet to announce poll sops.

