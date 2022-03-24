Rajasthan: SC youth abused over comment against 'The Kashmir Files', made to rub nose on temple floor

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The much talked-about film The Kashmir Files is getting all kinds of reactions across the country.

In Rajasthan, a bank official from the SC community has become the victim of caste abuse over a comment about the film.

Through a Facebook post, the bank manager had asserted that not just Pandits but many other castes too have faced all kinds of atrocities.

Members of some upper caste people forcefully took him to a temple and made him “rub his nose on the floor of the temple.”

The Alwar police have registered a case against 11 people. Three of them have been arrested.

The case was reported from Alwar district. SC youth Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, a senior sales manager in a private bank, had commented on movie on his Facebook page.

He wrote that the film depicts atrocities on Pandits, but atrocities have actually been committed on other castes too.

He cited the case of Jitendra Pal Meghwal of Pali who was recently allegedly tortured and murdered by two persons belonging to the upper castes for having a moustache.

Rajesh had also questioned why the movie Jai Bhim was not made tax-free.

On Tuesday, the locals called a ‘chaupal’ at the local temple and Rajesh was also called. He said he was forced to apologise and rub his nose on the temple’s floor.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday told the House that the Kota collector has made it clear that prohibitory orders imposed in the district will not be applicable on the screening of "The Kashmir Files" or any other movie.

The district administration's move to impose Section 144 of the CrPC had sparked a controversy as the order mentioned that law and order may be affected by anti-social elements during festivals and due to the screening of "The Kashmir Files".

However, the administration on Tuesday clarified through a tweet that there is no prohibition on watching the film and its screening in cinema halls of the district.

BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma raised the issue during the zero hour on Wednesday, saying the district authorities while imposing the prohibitory orders had cited that there may be a law and order situation in view of festivals and the screening of the movie.

Another order of the administration has come, in which the screening of the film and festivals have been exempted from Section 144, the Kota MLA said.

"Then why Section 144 was imposed," he asked.

Speaker C P Joshi said he cannot have a debate on why the section was imposed because it is left to the wisdom of the administration.

However, he said the Kota district administration has clarified that the section will not be imposed on the screening of "The Kashmir Files" or any other movie and festivals like Cheti Chand, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Jamat-ul-wida.

"I understand that the confusion has now been removed," he said.

Sharma had raised the issue on Tuesday also, which resulted in an uproar in the Assembly.

The Kota district authorities on Monday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from March 22 to April 21.

The order proscribed assembly of crowd, demonstration, protest, processions and road march, citing Kota as communally most sensitive district.

(With PTI Inputs)