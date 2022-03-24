Reunification of old Janata Dal on cards in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Reunification of the erstwhile Janata Dal is on the cards in Bihar. After former Union minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Devendra Prasad Yadav has returned to the old Janata Dal parivar (family).

A five-time MP from Jhanjharpur, Devendra joined RJD in the presence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, state RJD chief Jagadanand Singh and national secretary general Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Tejashwi administered the membership oath of RJD to Devendra at the party office.

Devendra announced the merger of his Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic) with RJD and said it was time to strengthen the hands of Tejashwi, who is spearheading the fight against BJP in the state.

“It is time all secular forces came together to take on BJP and continue the fight for social justice,” he asserted.

Devendra had floated a party in 2010 following differences with RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

In 2014, he joined the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU). Devendra enjoyed considerable influence among his caste in Mithilanchal region.

Devendra’s joining will boost the morale of party workers in Mithilanchal, said a senior RJD leader on condition of anonymity.

“It is like ghar wapsi (returning hime),” said Devendra before leaving the RJD office.