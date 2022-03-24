RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav back in AIIMS after discharge in wee hours of the day

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav was readmitted at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday after being discharged in the wee hours — around 3 am.

According to sources, he was admitted in the Emergency ward on Tuesday night, but was declared fit hours later and asked to go back to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) in Ranchi, where he is being treated.

“He came at 9 pm on Tuesday and went to Emergency. After a few tests it was found that he is fit and then he was discharged at 3.30 am,” said sources.

Lalu suffers from multiple ailments, including renal and cardiac issues.

At present, he is admitted in the Old Private Ward and is under the observation of Dr Dipankar Bhowmik, Professor of Nephrology at AIIMS. According to doctors, he is responding to clinical treatment.

“Lalu Yadav’s creatinine level has increased. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl,” said a senior doctor.

“His kidney is functioning at 15-20% capacity,” another doctor said on Tuesday.

According to sources, VIP protocol was not followed by the institute and Yadav was discharged despite being sick.

They said his discharge at 3.30 am was due to political reasons.