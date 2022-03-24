STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC transfers investigation of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI

The top court had earlier directed the Maharashtra government to completely hold back the ongoing investigation against the former cop over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

Published: 24th March 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Thursday transferred all the pending cases against former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bench however refused to revoke his suspension.

“This is not a reflection on the police of Maharashtra, which is respected, but a troubling scenario among the higher echelons...We are of the prime facie view that there is some concerted effort which needs the investigation by CBI. What is the truth, who is at fault, how does such a scenario come to prevail is something which investigation must get into. CBI must hold an impartial enquiry into all these aspects." the court said..

Such transfer is required to be done within a week, the court added.

The Court has passed the order on the petition filed by suspended Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against a September 2020 judgement of the Maharashtra High court which had dismissed the petition filed by him challenging two preliminary inquiries started against Singh by the state government.

He had also sought transfer of the probe regarding the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The top court had earlier directed the Maharashtra government to completely hold back the ongoing investigation against the former cop over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)

