Three arrested in connection with UP's Kushinagar kids' death after eating toxic toffee

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the case relating to the death of four children after consuming toffees laced with poison in Kushinagar district, the police have taken three suspects into custody on Thursday morning after interrogating them overnight.

The cops had been on their toes since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the matter and had ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police put the sniffer dog squad into service which led them to three suspects – Prem, Bala and Chabas-- who were detained from their houses at different locations in the village following an investigation.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, ADG Akhil Kumar of the Gorakhpur region has been supervising the investigation into the case. The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer to submit the probe report immediately.

However, the people of Kushinagar have yet to come to terms with the unfortunate incident which led to chaos and panic in the village Lathur Tola of Kudwa alias Dilipnagar under the Kasaya police station area in Kushinagar.

According to police sources, one Mukhiya Devi was sweeping her house on Wednesday morning when she found five toffees and nine rupees coins in a polythene bag. She gave three toffees to her grandchildren --- Manjana (seven), Sweety (five), Samar (three) and one to her daughter Khushboo’s son Ayush (five). After eating the toffee, all the four children went to play and within no time they all fainted and fell on the ground.

The villagers then rushed the children to Kasaya Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors referred them to the district hospital. On way to the district hospital, all the four succumbed and were declared dead upon arrival by the doctors at the district hospital.

Taking cognizance of the matter, CM -designate Yogi Adityanath asked the district authorities to extend all help to the victims’ families. A team of forensics experts also reached the village to collect the samples.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of Rasgul, father of the three deceased children, the police registered a case under Section 302, 328, 506 and 120B against Prem, Chabas and Bala, all three known to Rasgul, late on Wednesday night. All three are now in police custody.

Rasgul told the police about an earlier attempt to eliminate his family two years ago. It is alleged by the victims’ family that for the last few days the suspects, after consuming alcohol, were threatening to kill Rasgul’s entire family owing to old enmity. Rasgul takes care of the family by working as a laborer.