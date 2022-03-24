STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway during rally demanding ‘Ahir regiment’ in Indian Army

For more than a month they have been protesting and on Wednesday went ahead with the march after no positive response from the Union government.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Ahir community stop traffic at Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48 on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A massive traffic jam ensued on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday owing to a protest rally by members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha in support of their demand for an ‘Ahir regiment’ in the Indian Army.

The protesters marched towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48. They also made arrangements for the Kherki Daula toll plaza to stop operations from 7 AM on the day.

For more than a month they have been protesting and today went ahead with the march after no positive response from the Union government.

Manoj Kankrola, a protester, said, “We have been protesting silently till now, but the authorities are not paying any heed to the promise made years ago. We have no choice but to hit the streets now.”

DCP (Traffic) of Gurugram Police Ravinder Singh Tomar said, “We managed the situation well. Owing to diversions, we did face traffic bottlenecks at many places but the vehicles kept moving.” 

The Gurugram traffic police authorities had diverted the traffic and tried to keep it moving however massive snarls were reported not just from the expressway but also from the main road leading to Sohna.

Members of the morcha began their march towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 at around 11 am.

As the expressway got clogged, the traffic soon spilled over to alternate routes, including the Southern Peripheral road and Golf Course road.

Major snarls were also reported from Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Sohna road, and Golf Course extension road.

However, DCP (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said the situation remained under control owing to the advance planning of the traffic police that issued diversion routes, posted social media alerts and deployed 1,100 personnel for traffic management.

"No major traffic snarl was reported but the speed of vehicles was slow. It was primarily due to people arguing about the diversions which lead to chaos at some places," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, the protesters also ensured that no fee was collected at the Kherki Daula toll plaza since 5 am on Wednesday The morcha members also accused the central government of backtracking on its promise made five years ago of creating an 'Ahir regiment' in the Army.

"They took our votes and promised an Ahir regiment in return but have backtracked now. We want it (regiment), our leaders want it and they will have to give it," said Manoj Mokalwas, a member of the morcha.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Ahir regiment Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp