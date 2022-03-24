Traffic snarl on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway during rally demanding ‘Ahir regiment’ in Indian Army

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A massive traffic jam ensued on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday owing to a protest rally by members of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha in support of their demand for an ‘Ahir regiment’ in the Indian Army.

The protesters marched towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48. They also made arrangements for the Kherki Daula toll plaza to stop operations from 7 AM on the day.

For more than a month they have been protesting and today went ahead with the march after no positive response from the Union government.

Manoj Kankrola, a protester, said, “We have been protesting silently till now, but the authorities are not paying any heed to the promise made years ago. We have no choice but to hit the streets now.”

DCP (Traffic) of Gurugram Police Ravinder Singh Tomar said, “We managed the situation well. Owing to diversions, we did face traffic bottlenecks at many places but the vehicles kept moving.”

The Gurugram traffic police authorities had diverted the traffic and tried to keep it moving however massive snarls were reported not just from the expressway but also from the main road leading to Sohna.

Members of the morcha began their march towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 at around 11 am.

As the expressway got clogged, the traffic soon spilled over to alternate routes, including the Southern Peripheral road and Golf Course road.

Major snarls were also reported from Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Sohna road, and Golf Course extension road.

However, DCP (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said the situation remained under control owing to the advance planning of the traffic police that issued diversion routes, posted social media alerts and deployed 1,100 personnel for traffic management.

"No major traffic snarl was reported but the speed of vehicles was slow. It was primarily due to people arguing about the diversions which lead to chaos at some places," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, the protesters also ensured that no fee was collected at the Kherki Daula toll plaza since 5 am on Wednesday The morcha members also accused the central government of backtracking on its promise made five years ago of creating an 'Ahir regiment' in the Army.

"They took our votes and promised an Ahir regiment in return but have backtracked now. We want it (regiment), our leaders want it and they will have to give it," said Manoj Mokalwas, a member of the morcha.

(With PTI Inputs)