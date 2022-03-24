STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Triangular contest likely in Khairagarh Assembly bypoll

Khairagarh seat in Rajnandgaon district, fell vacant following the demise of the sitting JCC (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, in November last year.

Published: 24th March 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the ruling Congress, opposition BJP and regional Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) announcing their candidates for the April 12 by-poll to the Khairagarh Assembly seat, the electoral battle apparently is set to witness a triangular fight.

The Congress has fielded the OBC woman Yoshoda Verma, the party’s Khairagarh block committee chief. The BJP candidate Komal Jangle, the national working committee member of the party’s OBC Morcha had earlier won the seat twice but lost the 2018 Assembly election by a margin of 870 votes.

Khairagarh seat in Rajnandgaon district, fell vacant following the demise of the sitting JCC (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, in November last year. The regional political outfit JCC (J) was floated by late ex-CM Ajit Jogi in 2016.

The JCC (J) has announced Narendra Soni as the party candidate and expressed confidence in winning the upcoming poll while criticising both the Congress and the BJP for “disregarding” the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh.

“In Khairagarh it seems an emerging triangular fight, though the ruling party which is banking on performance of Bhupesh government is hoping to get an edge. Its too early to speculate as the region also has a strong footprint of the BJP. The JCC (J) has a chance to show it carries an influencing presence in the state politics”, said Ashok Tomar, political commentator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly polls bypoll JCC BJP Congress Khairagarh Assembly seat
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp