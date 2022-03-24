STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Akhilesh attacks BJP on stray cattle issue as two die after being attacked by bulls

During campaigning for the state assembly elections, Yadav frequently had raised the problem of stray animals.

Published: 24th March 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the BJP on the stray cattle issue in Uttar Pradesh, tweeting a news clipping that claimed two people died this month in the state after being attacked by bulls.

The news clipping shared by him on Twitter also claimed that "over 11 lakh animals are roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh and two (people) were killed in March in bull attack".

It also had a picture of two bulls fighting on a road.

Yadav tweeted without naming any party or person.

Taking note of this problem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during an election rally stated that the problem being faced by farmers of the state due to stray animals is being taken seriously.

He had promised that this problem will be resolved after the model code of conduct ends on March 10 and the new government is formed.

The BJP retained power in the state.

Comments

