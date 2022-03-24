STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why insist on 100 per cent offline attendance in schools when pandemic risk remains? Gujarat HC asks government

A division bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Kumar said the government should rather leave it to the discretion of parents as far as the school attendance is concerned.

Published: 24th March 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat High court

Gujarat High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government's insistence on 100 per cent physical attendance in schools for students despite the continuing risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Kumar said the government should rather leave it to the discretion of parents as far as the school attendance is concerned.

The bench was hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) challenging the Gujarat government's February 18 circular making it mandatory for all the students to attend classes in schools in person.

The government had also ordered all schools to discontinue online classes and made offline attendance mandatory.

The PIL contended that not all children below 15 years of age have received vaccination against COVID-19, and insistence on 100 per cent attendance will put them at risk.

"Why do you want to insist on 100 per cent attendance? Leave it to the discretion of the parents," the bench said.

Chief Justice Kumar cited a news report on the detection of Omicron+Delta recombinant virus in six states, one of them being Gujarat, earlier this month.

"Why do you want to take the risk? Leave it to the discretion of parents," the chief justice said.

When the government lawyer said that the state cannot insist if students do not want to attend the school, the high court sought assurance about not taking action like not allowing a student to appear for an exam or on the ground that he is absent in school.

The HC has directed the government's lawyer to seek instructions on the matter before the next hearing.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,23,806, the state health department said.

The state currently has 299 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp