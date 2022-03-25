STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air of festivity at Yogi's oath-taking ceremony venue

Adityanath is all set to take oath today for the second consecutive term after completing his full five-year term.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath arrives at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to take oath as the CM on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Thousands of people thronged Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Adityanath is all set to take oath today for the second consecutive term after completing his full five-year term.

Cultural events are being held before the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony. A huge stage has been set up in the stadium, decked with garlands in shades of orange and yellow. A poster that reads "New Uttar Pradesh of New India" has also been displayed at the bottom of the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other party leaders are among the long list of invitees.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and others, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati among others have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Religious leaders have also been invited in large numbers for the oath-taking ceremony. Prominent Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will also be present on the occasion.

Eminent industrialists, sportspersons, artists, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees have also been invited. The guest list also includes professionals, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), besides retired government officers.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath BJP UP CM Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp