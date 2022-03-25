STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birbhum killings: CBI reaches crime scene with forensic team, Trinamool assures cooperation

Published: 25th March 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police detain Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists during their protest against the alleged mass killing at Rampurhat of Birbhum district, outside Bengal Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BIRBHUM: Hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Birbhum violence, the CBI's forensic team reached Rampurhat on Friday.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

"Everyone demanded CBI inquiry. Everyone knows that Mamata Banerjee constituted SIT to suppress the case. Innocent people are murdered there but she is not accepting her government's failure," BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said after the Calcutta High Court's order.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Opposition parties on Friday welcomed the high court order for CBI investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives in Bengal's Birbhum district earlier this week, alleging that the state police, acting on the behest of the TMC government, was trying to hush up the matter.

The ruling TMC, cautious in its response, said all cooperation would be extended to the CBI.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into Birbhum violence stating that the decision was taken in the interest of justice.

The court directed an SIT formed by the Bengal government to hand over all probe-related papers and the accused persons arrested by it to the central agency.

"We welcome the court's decision. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth as the police, acting as agents of the ruling party, were trying to suppress the matter," state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said.

Echoing him, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said his party was hopeful that the CBI would carry out a fair probe.

"We wanted a court-monitored CBI probe into the Birbhum incident. The state government had been trying to shield the culprits," he claimed.

The ruling TMC, however, said the state government, so far, had been doing its bit to unravel the truth.

"The court has given an order and we will abide by it. All cooperation will be extended to the CBI. The state government had taken enough action to probe the matter so far. Several arrests have also been made. It is for the CBI to look into the case now," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

(With PTI Inputs)

