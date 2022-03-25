STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Birbhum killings: CFSL team visits Bogtui village to collect samples

The team, comprising eight members, was assisted by police personnel during the visit. The CFSL officials, however, refused to divulge any detail.

Published: 25th March 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Charred remains of the houses torched by the miscreants in Birbhum district | PTI

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: A team of officials from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) division on Friday visited the gutted houses of Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight people were burned alive in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder, and collected samples for examination.

"We are here to collect evidence. We cannot talk much on the matter," one of the officials told PTI. The Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, ordered a CBI probe into the Birbhum killings.

The court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the violence, had on Wednesday asked CFSL to visit the site of the incident to gather samples.

A CBI officer in Delhi, when contacted, said the court order would have to be thoroughly read and a team formed accordingly to start investigation. He also said that the agency, after reading the court order, would decide on the composition of the team.

