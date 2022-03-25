STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders slam Kejriwal for attack on party for support to 'The Kashmir Files'

During his address in the Assembly, the Delhi chief minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TNEW DELHI: he BJP accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday of mocking at those who lost their lives to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are "shameless anarchists."

Posting a picture showing Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs laughing in the Delhi Assembly, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh tweeted: "Never forget. They are laughing (at) people who lost their lives in J&K due to terrorism, laughing at mothers who lost their children, children who lost their parents, security forces who were killed, women who were butchered, children who were shot at....Shameless anarchists."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted: "Face of Hindu hatred looks like this."

"During his speech in the Assembly on Thursday, Kejriwal had said the BJP MLAs demanding that "The Kashmir Files", a film showcasing the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, be made tax-free in Delhi should upload it on YouTube and make it free for all.

During his address in the Assembly, the Delhi chief minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the movie for political gains.

He mocked BJP leaders for their support to the film, which highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee the valley following the onset of terrorism. Some critics have accused the makers of "The Kashmir Files" of painting Kashmiri Muslims in a bad light.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp