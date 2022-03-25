STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP put MVA government on backfoot on corruption issue: Fadnavis

Darekar is accused of contesting election in the labour category even though he can not claim the status of labourer.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that the BJP succeeded in putting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in the state on the backfoot by exposing its corruption.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Budget session of the state legislature, he said the BJP relentlessly pursued corruption in the government.

"The government's failure has been completely exposed and it is on the backfoot now," he claimed. The former chief minister also said that he welcomed the Shiv Sena-led government's announcement to suspend the drive to disconnect power supply of farmers who have failed to pay power bill arrears.

"This decision should have been taken earlier. It would have saved the life of a farmer (Sooraj Chavan) who died by suicide because there was no power supply," Fadnavis said.

On Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and fellow BJP leader Pravin Darekar facing a case for allegedly getting elected as a director of the Mumbai District Cooperative Society under the labour category, he said there was no "formal complaint" against Darekar, still the police on their own filed a complaint.

Darekar is accused of contesting election in the labour category even though he can not claim the status of labourer.

"The state has decided to hand over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police, but our demand is that there should be a CBI inquiry," Fadnavis said.

"We have approached the Bombay High Court requesting the transfer of investigation to the CBI," said the BJP leader.

Fadnavis also said it was painful for him to see Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray defending NCP leader and cabinet minister Nawab Malik, arrested in a money laundering case related to a land deal involving a 1993 Mumbai blasts accused.

Malik has not resigned as minister despite the arrest. "For the sake of power, Malik is closer to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray than anyone else. It is very tragic to see Thackeray defending him," said Fadnavis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp