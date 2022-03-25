STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre to increase IAS intake to counter shortfall

At present, there is a shortfall of 1,545 officers — recruited through the civil services examination (CSE) in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) — against the sanctioned strength.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major administrative decision, the Central government has decided to increase the 
intake of IAS officers to counter the shortfall.

At present, there is a shortfall of 1,545 officers — recruited through the civil services examination (CSE) in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) — against the sanctioned strength.

According to official figure, shared in a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh recently, total number of officers in the IAS cadre in the country is 5,201 against the authorised strength of 6,746.

According to the minister, the government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the CSE-2021.

“The government has also constituted a committee for recommending an increase in the annual intake of direct-recruit IAS officers every year through the CSE-2022 and CSE-2023,” the minister said, adding that the annual intake of IPS officers through the CSE has also been increased from 150 to 200 with effect from 2020.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil services examination Indian Administrative Services Jitendra Singh
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp