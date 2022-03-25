Centre to increase IAS intake to counter shortfall

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative decision, the Central government has decided to increase the

intake of IAS officers to counter the shortfall.

At present, there is a shortfall of 1,545 officers — recruited through the civil services examination (CSE) in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) — against the sanctioned strength.

According to official figure, shared in a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh recently, total number of officers in the IAS cadre in the country is 5,201 against the authorised strength of 6,746.

According to the minister, the government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the CSE-2021.

“The government has also constituted a committee for recommending an increase in the annual intake of direct-recruit IAS officers every year through the CSE-2022 and CSE-2023,” the minister said, adding that the annual intake of IPS officers through the CSE has also been increased from 150 to 200 with effect from 2020.