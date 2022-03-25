STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Question Hour abolished from business manual of Jharkhand assembly

JMM legislator Deepak Birua tabled the recommendations of the Rules Committee in the state assembly.

Published: 25th March 2022 10:58 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand assembly on Friday decided to abolish the practise of having a Chief Minister Question Hour.

Recommendations by the Rules Committee that include abolishing section-52 providing for CM Question Hour from the business manual of Jharkhand legislative assembly have been passed by voice vote in the House on Thursday.

There was a provision of Chief Minister Question Hour in section-52.

Apart from this, rules regarding zero hour and question hour have also been amended.

The Speaker had sought objections from the MLAs on the recommendations of the Rules Committee till March 14 that included abolishing CM Question Hour.

Several MLAs had raised objections over abolishing CM Question Hour.

The House also passed the amendments in 'Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Rules of Disqualification from Membership on Defection-2006' allowing common citizens to file a petition in defection case.

Under this, now any person can file a petition related to defection before the Speaker's tribunal under the 10th schedule of the constitution.

Amid protest by the opposition, two bills: 'Consequential seniority to government servants promoted on the basis of reservation' and 'Jharkhand state agricultural produce and livestock marketing (promotion and facilitation)' were passed in the House by voice vote.

Opposition legislators including BJP's Ramchandra Chandravansi and Manish Jaiswal, AJSU's Lambodar Mahto lodged their protest over the Bill on 'Consequential seniority to government servants promoted on the basis of reservation' and they demanded it be sent to the select committee.

The opposition leaders also created a noisy scene over the agricultural bill and demanded it too be referred to a select committee.

Replying to the opposition's questions, state agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said the objective of the Bill is to bring comprehensive reforms and transparency in agricultural marketing and provide fair price to the farmers of their produce.

Besides, the Bill is needed to encourage private participation in the field of agriculture marketing and provide more market options to the famers.

