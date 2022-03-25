STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confident UP govt will write another new chapter of progress: PM Modi

Published: 25th March 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Yogi Aditiyanath, during the latters swearing-in ceremony as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, at Atal Bihari Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the Yogi Adityanath government in its fresh term will write another new chapter of progress in Uttar Pradesh while fulfilling people's aspirations.

Congratulating Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues on taking oath, Modi said the state's development journey marked several important milestones in his government's first five years.

Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi and top BJP leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers along with 50 ministers with cabinet and state ranks.

Comments

