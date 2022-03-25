Covid-19: Centre opposes civil aspirants’ plea for extra attempt for UPSC mains

Prathma S By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme court that extra attempts for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains examinations are not possible. The court was conveyed this during the course of the hearing on the plea by three civil service aspirants who missed out from appearing for the UPSC mains exam because they were tested positive for Covid-19.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati for the Union of India told the top court that on consideration, additional attempts are not possible and the Centre has filed a counter affidavit in the matter. The court would now hear the matter on March 28.

“That is has been humbly submitted that after the order dated 22.07.2021… a number of representations were received in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) putting forth the same demand of compensatory/extra attempt referring to the order mentioned dated 22.07.2021 of the hon’ble court. The matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age limit in respect of the CSE.” The Central government's counter-affidavit reads.

“That the existing age range for admission to the CSE is 21 to 32 years with relaxations for certain categories of candidates. The permissible number of attempts is also six with relaxation for certain categories of candidates. Thus, the existing rules provide for equal opportunities to the aspirants to make an attempt at this examination to secure a placement in case one attempt is lost due to some exigencies.” It added.

“It will also impinge on the chances of other candidates who are eligible as per the existing provisions because it will increase the number of candidates competing with such candidates. It will also lead to the similar demands by the candidates of other examinations conducted all over the country,” it said.

UPSC in an affidavit filed had also opposed the writ petition. UPSC had said that reconducting of examination will completely derail the schedule of post-examination activities but will also have cascading effects on other ongoing examinations.

UPSC also said that the prayers made in the writ petition pertaining to the core aspects of the eligibility are well delineated in the rules framed by DoPT in consultation with UPSC. “In the circumstances, DoPT is also a stakeholder in the process of conduct of civil services exam and consequently, the views and stand of the DoP&T also may be considered in the interest of justice, on the issues raised in the petition.” The affidavit by DoPT had said. It had further said that in order to perform its constitutional obligations to supply manpower to the government in a timely manner to fill the vacancies, it is imperative that the commission follows its schedule of exams which is prepared well in advance.



The petitioners in their writ petition had said that in absence of any kind of UPSC policy which could provide arrangements for covid positive aspirants during the span of mains examination or before it was violative of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution. Petitioners have also prayed for an alternate relief for making some arrangements to enable the petitioner to appear in the rest of the papers which they could not do before the result of Civil Service Mains Examination 2021 was published.