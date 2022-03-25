STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Female CISF constable suspended for strip-searching elderly woman at Guwahati airport

On Thursday, the daughter of the 80-year-old Delhi-bound woman, Dolly Kikon, tweeted that her disabled mother was made to strip at the CISF security check at the LGBI airport.

Published: 25th March 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

The CISF guards 59 civil airports of the country (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By IANS

GUWAHATI: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) female constable was suspended after a complaint that a wheel-chair bound elderly woman passenger, who had undergone a hip implant, was reportedly strip-searched at the Guwahati international airport during a security check, officials said on Friday.

According to CISF sources, the woman constable has been suspended and an inquiry into the incident is underway.

On Thursday, taking to Twitter, the daughter of the 80-year-old Delhi-bound woman, Dolly Kikon, complained that her disabled mother was made to strip at the CISF security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here.

The security personnel wanted "proof" of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress, said Dolly.

The CISF also tweeted: "Security and dignity of needy pax (passenger) go hand in hand. CISF has already started enquiry in connection with the unfortunate incident at Guwahati airport. The concerned personnel has been suspended. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CISF has spoken with the passenger."

In another tweet, Dolly said: "Met with Guwahati airport authorities and CISF officials to follow up. The DIG CISF also reached out over the phone. They have assured me that the matter will be taken up. Thank you for promising to look into the case."

As per CISF sources, the woman constable had asked the female passenger to remove the clothing from her lower body as the metal detector beeped indicating metal on her body.

"As the metal detector beeped, the CISF constable requested the woman passenger to undergo thorough checking and show her the hip implant area to confirm the passenger's claim of having undergone a hip implant," a CISF officer said.

In October last year, the Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited (AGIAL) had taken over the management, development and operation of the LGBI airport in Guwahati, the second international airport in the northeast after Imphal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF Dolly Kikon LGBI Airport
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp