STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First session of new Goa Assembly from March 29

A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account.

Published: 25th March 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant, who is scheduled to take oath on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday.

A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.

As per a press note issued here by the State Information and Publicity Department, the Governor has summoned the session on March 29 at 11.30 am.

MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, the senior-most legislator, has already been appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the House.

A senior official from the state Legislature said election for a regular Speaker would be held on the opening day.

The Governor will deliver his customary address to the House on March 29 as this is the first full session of the Assembly for the current calendar year, he said.

He said Sawant, who will take oath as the CM for a fresh term on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence during the session.

State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said there will be no Question Hour for the session, during which there will be discussion on supplementary demands.

The session will also see passing of bills and a vote-on-account, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P S Sreedharan Pillai Pramod Sawant Goa Assembly
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp