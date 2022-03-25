STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, China agree on need for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The external affairs minister said both sides discussed their respective approaches and perspectives and agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority.

Published: 25th March 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Ukraine crisis triggering a geopolitical turmoil, India and China on Friday agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to defuse the conflict.

The issue figured during the three-hour talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"Wang Yi presented the Chinese understanding, the Chinese view of the situation developed there and the developments pertaining to it, and I presented the Indian view," Jaishankar said at a media briefing.

The external affairs minister said both sides discussed their respective approaches and perspectives and agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority.

"I think, the Indian view, many of you may have heard me speak about it yesterday in Parliament as well. And obviously, what he said was his view and what I said was my view, but where we had a common element was that both of us agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire as well as a return to diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

The external affairs minister said in Parliament on Thursday that India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been "steadfast and consistent" and that it wants resolution of the conflict through talks.

India has not criticised Russia yet for its invasion of Ukraine and also abstained from voting at the UN platforms in condemning the Russian attack.

China has close ties with Russia and it has been giving signals about its willingness to assist Moscow in offsetting the impact of economic sanctions announced by the US and other Western countries following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Asked whether the topic of Quad was raised by the Chinese foreign minister, Jaishankar said, "No, it was not raised. So, there was no conversation on Quad."

To a separate question, Jaishankar said the issue of Indo-Pacific too did not figure. "We also spent some time on multilateral issues. I emphasized the need to take forward the long-overdue reform of the UN system, including the Security Council," Jaishankar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India MEA Russia Ukriane Jaishankar Wang Yi
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp