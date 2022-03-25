Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Activist from state finds place in Levis campaign

International denim brand Levis launched a special video on the inspiring story of Dr Kriti Bharti, a social activist from Jodhpur fighting against child marriage. Dr Bharti is the only activist from the country who has been included in the Levis special campaign ‘I Shape My World Campaign Season-7’ on International Women’s Day. Four women personalities from different fields were included in this campaign in which the inspirational story of Dr Bharti was featured. She was earlier included in the BBC’s list of 100 ‘Inspirational Women’. Forty-three child marriages have been annulled and over 1,500 child marriages have been stopped through her efforts.

Divyang players spread the flames of ‘Ranji’

A three-day special ‘Ranji’ match is being played between the teams of Delhi and Rajasthan in Jaipur. The players can neither speak nor hear but their passion for cricket is to be seen to be believed. There are farmers, carpenters and sweepers in the Jaipur team and a few are going to college. Delhi’s captain Virendra Singh has played three World Cups of Deaf Cricket (2005 Lucknow, 2015 Delhi and 2018 Gurgaon). Rajasthan’s captain is Sunil and his brother Kamlesh plays the role of an interpreter. Sumit Jain, a member of the BCCI’s Disabled Cricketers Committee and also the president of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), said, “We have been included in the committee by the BCCI. Hope we will get help at the international level.”

Village girl made football icon by Google

How sports can change the life of a person can be understood through Mamta Gurjar who comes from a farming family in Hasianwas village. Google has honoured Mamta for her inspiring struggle to free herself from the shackles of child marriage that took her to the football field. Though she had not even heard of football till 6 years ago, now her name appears in the selected 15 personalities from across the country. She became the only football player from Rajasthan who was made a poster girl by Google. Her life turned for good in 2016 when the Ajmer Women’s Rights Committee decided to teach football to girls as part of its campaign.

Jaipur mom wins Mrs India Universe 2022

At the age of 42, Shweta Dahda of Jaipur recently won the crown in the Platinum category of Mrs India Universe 2022 pageant. A mother of two, including a 19-year-old daughter, Shweta has proved her talent by becoming a beauty queen. Her next destination is Dubai where she will compete with winning divas of different states in November for the Mrs Universe 2022 pageant. Fulfilling her dream after 23 years of marriage, Shweta said that since childhood she was active in dance, music, singing and fashion. She further said that though most women leave such activities after marriage but her husband always encouraged her.

