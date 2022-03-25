STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moved by plight of malnourished girl, MPHRC issues notices to district officials

Besides, these officers have been asked to provide data on children who were found malnourished in the beginning of January this year and their number now in Burhanpur.

Published: 25th March 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes. (Representational Image)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Taking a dim view of a 10-month-old girl weighing just 4.06 kg in Burhanpur district, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Thursday served notices to officials concerned and sought their reply on the plight of the malnourished child who is receiving treatment at a hospital.

MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain served notices to the Burhanpur Collector, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and Women and Child Development Officer, the commission's public relations deputy director, Ghanshyam Sirsam, told PTI.

The notices are returnable in three weeks, he said.

Besides, these officers have been asked to provide data on children who were found malnourished in the beginning of January this year and their number now in Burhanpur, he added.

Furthermore, the MPHRC has asked the officials to furnish the number of children admitted to hospitals due to malnourishment and treatment being given to them, Sirsam said.

The commission's move came after a Hindi newspaper carried a telling picture of the malnourished 10-month-old Asma, daughter of one Mahendra Babaria, in a government hospital in Burhanpur district.

The girl hails from Basali village and lost her mother one-and-a-half months ago.

She had been admitted to the government hospital ten days ago.

Her grandfather Kisan Babaria has told the media that his son (Asma's father) is a labourer.

According to health experts, the weight of a 10-month-old child should be around nine kg.

As many as 4,000 kids have been found to be underweight in Burhanpur, a MPHRC release said quoting a government figure published in the newspaper.

Of them, 1,947 children were severely underweight, including 231 who have been found to be in such a condition in the last 15 days, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp