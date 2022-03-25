STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP IAS officer gets show-cause notice for tweets on `The Kashmir Files'

Niyaz Khan had last week tweeted that makers of 'The Kashmir Files' should also make a film about the 'killings of large number of Muslims across several states' in India.

Published: 25th March 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, stating that his tweets about the film "The Kashmir Files" amounted to spreading hatred and also violated service rules.

Khan, a deputy secretary with the state Public Works Department, confirmed to PTI that he had received the notice and said he was supposed to reply to it in seven days.

He, however, refused to comment on the issues referred to in the notice.

Khan had last week tweeted that makers of "The Kashmir Files" should also make a film about the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India.

He was planning to write a book highlighting the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like "The Kashmir Files" could be produced by someone, he said.

He also appealed, through Twitter, to the producer of "The Kashmir Files" to donate the earnings from the film for education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

ALSO WATCH |

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that Khan's tweets was a serious issue and the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him.

After his tweets became viral, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, had sought an appointment with Khan for "exchanging ideas".

Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which released on March 11, has sparked a debate as to how the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits should have been treated cinematically.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niyaz Khan The Kashmir Files
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp