Shivraj Chouhan bats for increasing high-quality wheat export from India

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after completing two years in office of his fourth chief ministerial tenure, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and wheat exporters in Delhi to discuss ways to increase export of quality wheat from the central Indian state.

Chouhan said that in view of increase in the price of foodgrains at international level, the state government and wheat exporters should make combined efforts to ensure that farmers get maximum benefits of the prevailing global market situation.

“Production of wheat is MP’s strength. In the last two years the state has been procuring 1.29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from farmers and the state’s very own Sharbati wheat variety is considered golden grain by many big companies who are manufacturing superlative quality flour from the same wheat variety. Now is the right time for raising the export of MP’s wheat exponentially,” the CM said.

While briefing the exporters about measures being taken to promote wheat export from MP, Chouhan said mandi tax will not be levied on the wheat that will be exported from the state.

Every facility will be made available to the exporters through the Export Cell in Bhopal.

Any company or trader can buy wheat from anywhere in the state on a single license, the chief minister said.