STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sliding into brown-nosing version of North Korea: Tharoor on intervention in Parliament by ministers

Tharoor, who often engages with probing questions to the government in Parliament, has expressed disappointment with answers and interventions of ministers in the past.

Published: 25th March 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday as he claimed that it is no longer possible for any minister to make a substantial intervention in Parliament without repeatedly invoking the virtues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tharoor, who often engages with probing questions to the government in Parliament, has expressed disappointment with answers and interventions of ministers in the past.

"The current parliament session has made it painfully clear that it is no longer possible for any minister in this government to make a substantial intervention without repeatedly invoking the virtues of the Prime Minister," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.

"We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Congress Parliament
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp