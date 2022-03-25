STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Who is stopping you now?' Navjot Sidhu targets Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, shared a video clip from last year in which Kejriwal is heard saying that action can be taken against the accused in the sacrilege incidents within 24 hours.

Published: 25th March 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday targeted AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 2015 sacrilege issue, asking who was stopping his party's government in the state from taking action against those involved in the desecration of religious text.

Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, shared a video clip from last year in which Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is heard saying that action can be taken against the accused in the sacrilege incidents within 24 hours.

"So who is stopping you now. @ArvindKejriwal," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh too shared the video clip and asked Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, "Who is stopping you now?" In the clip posted by Sidhu on his Twitter handle, Kejriwal is heard saying that the people of Punjab were angry at the inaction over the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege incidents.

"The masterminds in the sacrilege incidents have not been punished till now. I don't need to tell who the masterminds are. The names are there in the report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and (Charanjit Singh) Channi saab can go through that. The culprits can be arrested within 24 hours," Kejriwal said the clip, addressing the media.

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was part of a special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents in Punjab.

He joined the AAP last year and was elected as MLA from the Amritsar North assembly segment.

The incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing had taken place in Faridkot in 2015, when the SAD-BJP government was in power in the state.

The previous Congress-led government was targeted by the AAP over its inaction on the issue.

Three cases -- theft of a "bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book found scattered in Bargari -- were registered in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Arvind Kejriwal AAP Congress sacrilege
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp