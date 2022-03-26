STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'112' for emergency to be operational in Bihar soon: Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav

People can call the toll-free number for all emergency services, including police, fire and health, he told the assembly while speaking on the budgetary demand of the Home Department.

Published: 26th March 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: Emergency response number '112' will become operational in Bihar in the next financial year, state Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Friday.

People can call the toll-free number for all emergency services, including police, fire and health, he told the assembly while speaking on the budgetary demand of the Home Department.

"The ERSS, a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies, will become operational in the state in the financial year 2022-23," he said.

"After operationalisation of the ERSS (Emergency Response Support System), all the emergency calls will be received and further diverted to related departments for swift help to distressed callers. The ERSS centre will function 24 hours," he said.

The ERSS project will be implemented in the state phase-wise, starting with Patna, a senior official of the Home Department later said.

The ERSS is a central project for emergency response.

It also provides funds to the states for it, he said.

Meanwhile, the House witnessed an intense debate with RJD members opposing the allocation of additional funds to the Home Department in the financial year 2022-23.

After Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha declared the budgetary demand as passed by a voice vote, RJD sought a division of votes.

Ruling out a division, the speaker said he will go for a headcount of those supporting and opposing it.

The speaker later announced that the demand has the support of 113 members, while 60 opposed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijendra Prasad Yadav Bihar Emergency Helpline Number
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp