'112' for emergency to be operational in Bihar soon: Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav

By PTI

PATNA: Emergency response number '112' will become operational in Bihar in the next financial year, state Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Friday.

People can call the toll-free number for all emergency services, including police, fire and health, he told the assembly while speaking on the budgetary demand of the Home Department.

"The ERSS, a pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies, will become operational in the state in the financial year 2022-23," he said.

"After operationalisation of the ERSS (Emergency Response Support System), all the emergency calls will be received and further diverted to related departments for swift help to distressed callers. The ERSS centre will function 24 hours," he said.

The ERSS project will be implemented in the state phase-wise, starting with Patna, a senior official of the Home Department later said.

The ERSS is a central project for emergency response.

It also provides funds to the states for it, he said.

Meanwhile, the House witnessed an intense debate with RJD members opposing the allocation of additional funds to the Home Department in the financial year 2022-23.

After Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha declared the budgetary demand as passed by a voice vote, RJD sought a division of votes.

Ruling out a division, the speaker said he will go for a headcount of those supporting and opposing it.

The speaker later announced that the demand has the support of 113 members, while 60 opposed it.