STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Academics, movie directors, students hit the street in protest against Birbhum killings

The participants walked from Moulali in central Kolkata to Jorasanko Thakurbari, abode of the Tagore family, in the north to protest the killings, demanding justice for the families of the victims.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory's (CFSL) experts collect samples from the houses where eight people were burned alive. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A rally sans any political flag was taken out in the city on Friday evening to protest the gruesome burning of at least eight persons at Bogtui village in Birbhum earlier this week in an apparent retaliatory attack following the murder of a ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat deputy chief.

People from all walks of life, including students, academics, film directors and from other professionals participated in the rally.

The participants walked from Moulali in central Kolkata to Jorasanko Thakurbari, abode of the Tagore family, in the north to protest the killings, demanding justice for the families of the victims.

Academician Pabitra Sarkar, film directors Anik Dutta and Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay were among those who took part in the rally.

"Our demand is that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice," Sarkar said.

Mukhopadhyay said that people should rise above political and personal interests and join the protests against the killings.

The participants held posters and banners in their hands terming this as a shameful incident.

Kolkata has a long history of intelligentsia coming on to the streets to protest issues sans any political colour.

The previous Left Front government too ad to face several such protests in the past including one against shooting of protestors at Nandigram, which the CPI(M) led government had earmarked to be part of a new chemical hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anik Dutta Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay Pabitra Sarkar Birbhum Killings
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp