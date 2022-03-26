STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASI to set up special Archive Division at its headquarters

After sorting and making adequate provisions for preservation, the collection will be placed at the Archive Division proposed at the ASI headquarters in Delhi. 

Published: 26th March 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to initiate an exercise to archive old records of historical significance and artefacts stacked mainly at six circles (sub-offices in states) — Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara and Bhopal.

After sorting and making adequate provisions for preservation, the collection will be placed at the Archive Division proposed at the ASI headquarters in Delhi. 

Officials in the know said a consultant has been engaged, who would be overseeing the creation of the division, and inspect materials, artefacts, and other records or documents lying with the circles.

Tassadaque Hussain, who was the deputy director at National Archives of India, has been engaged as Consultant (Archives) on a full-time basis to assist the project (Archive Division), said an official.

The sub-offices and headquarters of ASI have a huge assortment of rare manuscripts, maps, sketches, drawings, paintings, handwritten notes, lithographs and images related to monuments and historical buildings, under its custodianship.

There are more than 3,600 heritage sites and structures under ASI’s jurisdiction.

The collection is a resource of information about Indian architecture, archaeology and practices for conservation and restoration in vogue in that era, which is helpful for researchers and heritage enthusiasts.

The public doesn’t have access to thoee rare and antique historical records. The Delhi circle has a repository of antique cameras among other objects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archeological Survey of India
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp