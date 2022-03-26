ASI to set up special Archive Division at its headquarters

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to initiate an exercise to archive old records of historical significance and artefacts stacked mainly at six circles (sub-offices in states) — Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara and Bhopal.

After sorting and making adequate provisions for preservation, the collection will be placed at the Archive Division proposed at the ASI headquarters in Delhi.

Officials in the know said a consultant has been engaged, who would be overseeing the creation of the division, and inspect materials, artefacts, and other records or documents lying with the circles.

Tassadaque Hussain, who was the deputy director at National Archives of India, has been engaged as Consultant (Archives) on a full-time basis to assist the project (Archive Division), said an official.

The sub-offices and headquarters of ASI have a huge assortment of rare manuscripts, maps, sketches, drawings, paintings, handwritten notes, lithographs and images related to monuments and historical buildings, under its custodianship.

There are more than 3,600 heritage sites and structures under ASI’s jurisdiction.

The collection is a resource of information about Indian architecture, archaeology and practices for conservation and restoration in vogue in that era, which is helpful for researchers and heritage enthusiasts.

The public doesn’t have access to thoee rare and antique historical records. The Delhi circle has a repository of antique cameras among other objects.