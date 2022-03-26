STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts probe

Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

Published: 26th March 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

Unidentified people had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.

"We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet," the CBI official told PTI.

Sleuths of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses and started collecting samples.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Rampurhat Killings Birbhum Killings
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp