Chouhan government’s two-day brainstorming starts at Madhya Pradesh's Pachmarhi

BHOPAL: During the British colonial era, the hill station Pachmarhi was the most favoured retreat of the colonial rulers during summers. The same hill tourism hotspot of Madhya Pradesh is now the venue for two-days brainstorming by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The two-days brainstorming which started on Saturday led to a series of important decisions, including the resumption of the Mukyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana from next month.

Detailing the decision to resume the flagship pilgrimage scheme (which was suspended due to the COVID pandemic), state government’s official spokesperson and home minister Narottam Mishra informed that scheme would be resumed from next month, starting with a trip to Kashi (Varanasi).

“Four trains, including one boarded by the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other members of the council of ministers will visit Kashi, where besides pilgrimage to the grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor and sacred bath in the Ganga river, the pilgrims will also visit Kabirchaura, the principal seat of Sant Kabir’s,” Mishra said.

Consensus has also been reached on including bus travel for small groups and air travel for pilgrimage to remotest religious places in the country under the pilgrimage scheme later.

At the ongoing brainstorming, it was also decided re-launch the Mukya Mantri Kanya Dan Yojana (community marriage scheme) in more comprehensive manner. The scheme in its new avtar will have new additions, including a full-fledged advance annual calendar of district wise details of the scheme’s program.

Further, the brainstorming meet also resolved to re-launch the state government’s flagship Ladli Lakshami Yojana in a more broad-based manner at the state level Ladli Lakshami Utsav on May 2, followed by related events across the state between May 3 and May 11. Under the re-launched form of the scheme, vocational training of Ladlis (beneficiary girls) and constitution of Ladli Laxmi Clubs at village level would be carried out in a focused manner.

Chaired by the CM, the brainstorming meet also decided to adopt zero tolerance against corruption and pilferage in the public distribution system. For making the PDS system more transparent and effective, it was decided to install GPS trackers in the PDS vehicles as well as make the fair price shops more multipurpose, including provision of providing soaps and hair oils from the same shops.

Among the other important decisions and discussions, the meeting focused on the start of the model CM Rise Schools across the state and further streamlining the health and medical education-health infrastructure in the state.

A final draft of the brainstorming meet’s outcome will be out by Sunday evening.