Congress general secretaries, party's state in-charges meet in Delhi to discuss membership drive

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretaries and party in-charges of various states met on Saturday to discuss the party's membership drive and the current political situation. Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal chaired the meeting at the party headquarters here and discussed the progress of the ongoing membership drive and future agitational programmes.

Among prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The meeting comes in the wake of the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections held in five states. The agenda for the meeting was the party's special membership drive and organisational elections, besides planning of agitational programmes.