Day after Chinese Foreign Minister's Delhi visit, Army conducts exercise near Siliguri Corridor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise near the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China, officials said on Saturday.

It was the second such exercise in the last three weeks in the strategically important region.

The exercise involving around 600 soldiers was conducted from March 24 to March 25.

It involved advanced aerial insertion techniques or airdropping of soldiers, surveillance and target practice.

The Siliguri Corridor is a stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

It connects the northeastern region with the rest of India and is considered very important from the military perspective.

"Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's airborne rapid response teams carried out large-scale airdrops near the Siliguri Corridor after being airlifted from various airbases," an official said.

"The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance and target practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines," the official added.