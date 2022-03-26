Emirates full service in India from April 1, to re-introduce its pre-pandemic frequency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Central government allowing all international flight operations to resume from March 27, Gulf carrier Emirates on Friday announced to re-introduce its pre-pandemic service frequency across its destinations in India beginning from April 1.

Emirates will operate 170 weekly flights from nine cities.

These 170 weekly flights include 35 services to Mumbai, 28 to Delhi, 24 to Bengaluru, 21 each to Chennai and Hyderabad, 14 to Kochi, 11 to Kolkata, nine to Ahmedabad and seven to Thiruvananthapuram, Emirates said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE has revised its Covid travel protocol in response to positive indicators that the emirate has entered the pandemic recovery phase.

Fully vaccinated inbound passengers from India are no longer required to take an RTPCR test before boarding flights at Indian airports.

They must still present a vaccination certificate with a readable QR Code upon arrival.