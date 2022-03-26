STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Emirates full service in India from April 1, to re-introduce its pre-pandemic frequency

These 170 weekly flights include 35 services to Mumbai, 28 to Delhi, 24 to Bengaluru, 21 each to Chennai and Hyderabad, 14 to Kochi, 11 to Kolkata, nine to Ahmedabad and seven to Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 11, 2019.

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Central government allowing all international flight operations to resume from March 27, Gulf carrier Emirates on Friday announced to re-introduce its pre-pandemic service frequency across its destinations in India beginning from April 1.

Emirates will operate 170 weekly flights from nine cities.

These 170 weekly flights include 35 services to Mumbai, 28 to Delhi, 24 to Bengaluru, 21 each to Chennai and Hyderabad, 14 to Kochi, 11 to Kolkata, nine to Ahmedabad and seven to Thiruvananthapuram, Emirates said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE has revised its Covid travel protocol in response to positive indicators that the emirate has entered the pandemic recovery phase.

Fully vaccinated inbound passengers from India are no longer required to take an RTPCR test before boarding flights at Indian airports.

They must still present a vaccination certificate with a readable QR Code upon arrival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emirates
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp