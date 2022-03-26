In first cabinet meeting of second term, Yogi extends UP's free ration scheme by 3 months

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath's government has decided to continue the scheme of providing free ration to 15 crore people of the state for the next three months. A formal decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of Yogi cabinet 2.0 at Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

“The first decision of the newly formed government in Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to 15 crore poor people, " said CM Adityanath while making this announcement after the meeting.

The CM, who himself was briefing the media after the first meeting of his cabinet, said that during the pandemic Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the “Anna Yojana” with the aim of providing support to every citizen. From April 2020 till March 2022, about 80 crore people of the country got the benefit of the scheme. At the same time, the state government had distributed free ration in addition to the central government's support, he said.

The free ration distribution scheme had great traction on the ground during the recently concluded elections. It benefitted the BJP a great deal in winning people’s support as those living below the poverty line had been getting free ration twice a month for two years during the pandemic.

Apart from the central government, the state government was providing free ration to 15 crore poor people from its own resources. Under the scheme, 35 kg of food grains was being given to Antyodaya cardholders by the state government, while the eligible households were getting five kg of food grains per unit. The state government also provided food grains as well as one liter refined oil, one kg pulse, one kg salt and one kg sugar to Antyodaya category families since December 2021.

The chief minister said that the scheme of free ration had been very useful in addressing the problem of hunger arising out of loss of livelihoods in the pandemic. “Considering that the period of this scheme was ending in March 2022, in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, a decision has been taken to extend it for the next three months till June 22," the CM said.

Emphasizing the transparent system of ration distribution, he said that e-POS machines had been installed at 80 thousand fair price shops in the state, due to which distribution of ration to the right beneficiary could be made possible in a free and fair manner.