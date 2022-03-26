India, WHO sign pact to set up global centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India, World Health Organisation (WHO) has signed a host country agreement for establishing a global centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Conveying India’s happiness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Saturday said, “India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good."

The Ministry of Ayush on Friday signed the pact. The onsite launch of the new WHO global centre will take place on April 21, 2022.

The prime minister also said that “traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally” and hoped that the “Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society.”

While Jamnagar will serve as the hub, the new centre is being designed to engage and benefit all regions of the world.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new center will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine.”

In a statement, WHO said the centre will help to maximise the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology.

The global knowledge centre for traditional medicine has been supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Indian government with the aim to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

“Around 80 percent of the world’s population is estimated to use traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have asked for WHO’s support in creating a body of reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products,” the statement said.

Some 40 percent of approved pharmaceutical products in use today derive from natural substances, highlighting the vital importance of conserving biodiversity and sustainability, it added.