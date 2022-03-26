J&K recommends CBI probe into Satya Pal Malik’s bribery allegations

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery, to the tune of Rs 300 crore, raised by the last governor of erstwhile J&K state, Satya Pal Malik.

“We (the administration) thought over the bribery allegations levelled by former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik. If people of high rank have levelled such allegations, then it needs to be probed,” J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters in Jammu.

He said the administration has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by the former governor.

“The CBI inquiry would make everything crystal clear,” he said.

Malik, during a programme in Rajasthan on October 17 last year, had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribery in return for clearing two files of Ambani and an RSS functionary.

“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta-pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go with them,” he had said.

Malik, who is now the Governor of Meghalaya, said he had cancelled both the deals. “I am ready for a probe. I am neat and clean”.

“I straightaway told PM Modi that I am ready to leave the post. But if I stay back, I am not going to clear the files,” he had claimed

In October 2018, when Malik was the governor of J&K, he had scrapped the Group Medical Insurance contract for government employees awarded to Reliance General Insurance Company.

Malik had said the contract was “full of fraud”.