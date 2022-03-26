STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K recommends CBI probe into Satya Pal Malik’s bribery allegations

Malik, during a programme in Rajasthan on October 17 last year, had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribery in return for clearing two files of Ambani and an RSS functionary.

Published: 26th March 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations of bribery, to the tune of Rs 300 crore, raised by the last governor of erstwhile J&K state, Satya Pal Malik.

“We (the administration) thought over the bribery allegations levelled by former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik. If people of high rank have levelled such allegations, then it needs to be probed,” J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters in Jammu.

He said the administration has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by the former governor.

“The CBI inquiry would make everything crystal clear,” he said.

Malik, during a programme in Rajasthan on October 17 last year, had alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribery in return for clearing two files of Ambani and an RSS functionary.

“Two files had come for my consideration.  One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta-pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go with them,” he had said.

Malik, who is now the Governor of Meghalaya, said he had cancelled both the deals. “I am ready for a probe. I am neat and clean”.

“I straightaway told PM Modi that I am ready to leave the post. But if I stay back, I am not going to clear the files,” he had claimed

In October 2018, when Malik was the governor of J&K, he had scrapped the Group Medical Insurance contract for government employees awarded to Reliance General Insurance Company.

Malik had said the contract was “full of fraud”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik CBI
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp