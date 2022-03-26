STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist leader surrenders in Jharkhand

Published: 26th March 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KHUNTI: A senior Maoist leader surrendered before the Jharkhand Police on Saturday in Khunti district, a statement here said.

Thirty nine-year-old Vimal Lohra alias Birsa Pahan, an area commander of one of the committees of CPI(Maoist), gave up arms, influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy, the statement issued by the police said.

Lohra is a resident of Raitodang village in Arki police station area of Khunti.

Several cases under various sections of the IPC, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act are registered against Lohra in Arki, Murhu and Saiko police stations of Khunti district, the statement added.

